BOONE — Due to the emergence of COVID-19 and precautions being taken around the High Country to prevent spread of the virus, Boone United Methodist Church has made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Fall Bazaar, which previously had been planned for Sept. 18-19.
The church announced on Aug. 14 that, for the first time in the bazaar’s 36-year history, donated items will not be collected, and the church’s hallways will not be filled with volunteers and shoppers.
While this massive community outreach is paused, Boone UMC will redirect efforts into a Winter Clothing Drive to clothe the High Country’s most vulnerable during cold winter months. Additional information is forthcoming regarding how the community can be a part of this initiative.
Boone UMC expresses its gratitude to the community for its past support of the Bazaar and looks forward to returning in 2021. For more information, contact bazaarchair2020@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.