Sign

The sign for the Hayes-Bryan-Greene Cemetery.

 Photo courtesy Town Of Boone.

BOONE — The Town of Boone’s Historic Preservation Commission is inviting the public to a historical marker unveiling ceremony on June 2 at 1 p.m. at the corner of Queen Street and North Water Street.

The Boone HPC worked on and completed a historic marker report during 2021 and 2022 for the Hayes-Bryan-Greene Cemetery, which contains the graves of several key figures in Boone’s early history. The Boone Town Council approved the marker in April 2022.

Hayes-Bryan-Greene Cemetery Marker - 1

The location of the Hayes-Bryan-Greene Cemetery historical marker.  

