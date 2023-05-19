BOONE — The Town of Boone’s Historic Preservation Commission is inviting the public to a historical marker unveiling ceremony on June 2 at 1 p.m. at the corner of Queen Street and North Water Street.
The Boone HPC worked on and completed a historic marker report during 2021 and 2022 for the Hayes-Bryan-Greene Cemetery, which contains the graves of several key figures in Boone’s early history. The Boone Town Council approved the marker in April 2022.
The Hayes-Bryan-Greene Cemetery marker will be placed at the corner of Queen Street and North Water Street, approximately 600 yards northwest of the cemetery site and behind the Watauga County Administration Building. For the marker unveiling ceremony, the Town of Boone’s Public Works Department will close the eastbound portion of Queen Street approximately half an hour before and after the event.
The individuals whose graves can be found in the Hayes-Bryan-Greene Cemetery include Ransom Hayes (1805-1868), who donated 25 acres for the laying out of the new Watauga County seat in 1849; Judge Leander Lawrence Greene (1845-1898) who was an important North Carolina lawyer and jurist who reportedly privately endorsed Black disenfranchisement in the contentious 1898 election; and William Lewis Bryan (1837-1928), who was a Meat Camp native who married Ransom Hayes’s daughter, Sallie. Additionally, Bryan was appointed by the North Carolina legislature as Boone’s first mayor in 1872 — a position he held intermittently for more than 25 years. Notable initiatives of Bryan’s include the Daniel Boone Monument and the Daniel Boone Trail. These initiatives boosted Boone’s early 20th century economy and solidified local lore associating Daniel Boone with the Boone vicinity.
