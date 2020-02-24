Rotary inductees

Pictured from left are five new members of the Boone Sunrise Rotary Club along with their sponsors: Bob Gates, Brittany Bard Miller (new member), Nick Katers (new member), John Eckman, Bill Caroselli, Ben McKethan (new member), Elisha Childers (new member), Nick Friedman and Chuck Mantooth (new member).

 Photo submitted

BOONE — Five new members were inducted into the Boone Sunrise Rotary Club on Feb. 11: Brittany Bard Miller, Nick Katers, Ben McKethan, Elisha Childers and Chuck Mantooth.

Locally, the Boone Sunrise Rotary is a social, professional and humanitarian organization that is part of a wider community — on the Rotary District level and across a vast international fellowship. The Boone Sunrise Rotary Club meets Tuesdays at 7:30 a.m. at the Boone Courtyard by Marriott for breakfast and a dynamic program each week on a variety of topics.

For more information, visit https://boonerotary.org.

Send announcements of achievements, milestones and other life news to editor@wataugademocrat.com.

