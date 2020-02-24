BOONE — Five new members were inducted into the Boone Sunrise Rotary Club on Feb. 11: Brittany Bard Miller, Nick Katers, Ben McKethan, Elisha Childers and Chuck Mantooth.
Locally, the Boone Sunrise Rotary is a social, professional and humanitarian organization that is part of a wider community — on the Rotary District level and across a vast international fellowship. The Boone Sunrise Rotary Club meets Tuesdays at 7:30 a.m. at the Boone Courtyard by Marriott for breakfast and a dynamic program each week on a variety of topics.
For more information, visit https://boonerotary.org.
