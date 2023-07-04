Boone shag club

The members of the Boone Shag Club meet at the Green Park Inn for their meeting on June 27. The club has been active since 1988.

 Photo by Lexie Carroll

BLOWING ROCK — The Boone Shag Club is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year.

Sandi Solomon, a member of the Boone Shag Club, sponsors free shag dance lessons for children aged 8 and above. These classes will be held at the Sugar Mountain golf course clubhouse on July 11, 18, 25 and Aug. 1. Those interested in registering can call (304) 283-1253.

  

