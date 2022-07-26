BOONE — The town of Boone is asking the community to fill out a survey to see how it can improve Boonerang for 2023.
Responses will only be shared among staff and data will be compiled anonymously.
“With this survey, I am specifically looking for some data from the downtown district to quantify the impact that the festival had on downtown business,” DOwntown Boone Development Coordinator Paige Henderson said in a statement. “We have heard from several businesses that they sold out of inventory and had one of their busiest days, so this is an opportunity for businesses in the MSD to share any quantitative data they may have recorded from the festival. This data will help us better inform businesses in the future about what to expect for sales, staffing and foot traffic.”
The survey can be found at tinyurl.com/nhh35c5t.
An estimated 6,000 people descended on downtown Boone to attend the June 17 and 18 Boonerang Music and Arts Festival. Multiple bands performed throughout the day at four different stages in downtown and dozens of vendors set up shop in downtown selling their wares.
Boonerang founder and director and the town of Boone Cultural Resources Director Mark Freed said after the festival that it was a big hit and they would “Boonerang back next year, for sure.”
