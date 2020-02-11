BOONE — Local businesses, organizations, nonprofits and performing groups are invited to participate in the third annual town of Boone St. Patrick’s Day Parade at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 14. The parade begins at the Watauga County Social Services parking lot off of Poplar Grove Connector and travels east down King Street, ending at Appalachian State’s Legends parking lot on Hardin Street.
Registration for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade is open through Monday, March 2, but only 50 entries will be guaranteed a spot in the parade.
Participating groups are encouraged to develop floats, vehicles and presentations that show off their Irish and High Country pride. A special panel of guest judges will be stationed in front of the Jones House and will score each entry based on overall appearance, quality of design, performance, originality and creativity. A sponsor has donated over $10,000 in cash prizes that will be divided among the highest scored entries, including $2,000 for the best in show.
The online registration form, as well as information about parade rules and procedures, is available at www.joneshouse.org. For any questions, call the Jones House at (828) 268-6280.
