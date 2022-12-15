BOONE — The Boone Sunrise Rotary Club awarded seven organizations a total of $8,000 to fund a variety of projects in the community and beyond.
Representatives from the organizations attended the club's Dec. 13 at the Courtyard by Marriott to present a brief description of their mission and how given the grants support it.
Michelle Leonard from Muddy Sneakers said the organization will use the grant money to fund environmental education programming for fifth graders at Mabel Elementary.
Connie Green and Gael Wood with Dreaming for Change USA said the funds will purchase textbooks for female students in Burundi through their Books for Butanuka Children program.
Safe Harbor High Country Recovery Center for Women's Tiffany Christian said the money is already being utilized to provide gas cards for volunteers who drive women in recovery to different recovery opportunities and appointments.
Kellie Reed-Ashcraft with the Watauga Housing Council said the grant money will be used for "starting-up" efforts, including a website and other communication measure for the organization's Collective Community Impact Project on Housing.
Executive Director of the Children's Council of Watauga County Elisha Childers said the funds will upgrade their Resource Library's Early Learning Kits.
Rotary Club of Eldoret Uasin Gishu members Ben Henderson and Jesse Lutabingwa said the grant money they were awarded will be for the Armoured Girls Initiative, which will provide sustainable access to menstrual products for young women in Kenya.
Resort Area Ministries was unable to send a representative to the event, but stated they will utilize the funds to repair the underpinning and plumbing on a local mobile home.
"To me, this whole process has been kind of quintessential rotary," Rotarian Caroline Poteat said. "It's everything from helping one family in our community stay warm in the winter to funding education for kids in Africa."
In addition to the grants awarded to the organizations, Poteat said the club annually donates $5,000 to the Back 2 School Fest to fund Kathy's Corner, which provides shoes to children.
Poteat said that the fall grant cycle was funded by previous fundraisers, including a fruit drive and parking sales. She said grants will be awarded in the spring as well.
