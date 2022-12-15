rotary club grants

Rotary club members and grant recipients gathered at the Courtyard by Marriott for their meeting. 

 Photo Jillyan Mobley

BOONE — The Boone Sunrise Rotary Club awarded seven organizations a total of $8,000 to fund a variety of projects in the community and beyond. 

Representatives from the organizations attended the club's Dec. 13 at the Courtyard by Marriott to present a brief description of their mission and how given the grants support it. 

safe harbor - rotary grant

Safe Harbor High Country Recovery Center for Women's Tiffany Christain shared information about the organization with club members. 
rotary club grant

Rotary Club of Eldoret-Uasin Gishu members Ben Henderson and Jesse Lutabingwa shared information about the Armoured Girls Initiative.

