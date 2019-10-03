BOONE — On Thursday, Sept. 5, representatives of the High Country Chapter of Military Officers Association of America presented Boone’s Mayor Rennie Brantz and staff with Challenge Coins as an expression of their appreciation for the town’s support of and contributions to the veteran’s memorial project.
The memorial was a five-year long collaboration of efforts by the town of Boone, Watauga County, and the High Country Chapter of Military Officers Association of America and countless donors. The memorial was unveiled on July 4, 2018, and has become a popular attraction in the downtown area.
