BOONE — The Boone Police Department is collecting blankets, hygiene items and snacks from Dec. 7-18 for aging community members that are residing at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation Center.
"During this Holliday Season, there are those in our local nursing homes that will not be with their families this year due to COVID-19," Boone Police stated. "Some actually have no families at all. In response to this, the Boone Police Department is asking for the community’s help in spreading some holiday cheer to these residents."
The department requests that the blankets be new, soft and large enough for an adult. The hygiene items requested should be for both men and women, such as shampoo, conditioner, deodorant and lotions that are gentle on skin. Any snacks and treats that are donated should be age appropriate such as chocolates, butterscotch, peppermints, licorice and moon pies.
"Basically, those that you would think that your Grandma or Grandpa would enjoy," Boone Police stated.
A drop off box will be provided in the lobby of the Boone Police Department, located at 1500 Blowing Rock Road, Boone, for donated items. For more information about the Boone Police Holiday Drive, contact Community Resource Officer Kat Eller at (828) 268-6947.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.