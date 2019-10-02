BOONE — Officers of the Boone Police Department are teaming up with Chick-fil-A on Oct. 4 and 5 for a "Cops-on-Top" event supporting Special Olympics North Carolina.
Officers will be camping out on the roof of Chick-fil-A overnight, and greeting people in the drive-thru during business hours to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics North Carolina. The event is taking place at Boone Chick-fil-A — located at 2082 Blowing Rock Road — from 10:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday, and at 6 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Official Special Olympics shirts will be available. Officers in the drive-thru will be taking donations by cash, credit card or check, according to Boone Police.
"Come by and meet the officers and some of the local special Olympics athletes," Boone Police stated.
Every year law enforcement officers from around the world raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics athletes, according to Boone Police. Special Olympics North Carolina serves a population of more than 40,000 athletes.
"Community support is needed to help raise funding so that athletes can enjoy year-round training, activities and competitions," the department said.
For more information, contact Capt. Andy Le Beau at Andy.LeBeau@townofboone.net or by phone at (828) 268-6927.
