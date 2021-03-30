BOONE — The Boone Police Department is partnering with WAMY (Watauga, Avery, Mitchell, Yancy) Community Action in soliciting donations of sunscreen to provide for children attending WAMY’s Mountain Adventures summer day camp this year.
Mountain Adventures is a summer day camp program that serves children ages 4-13 years old and is located at Cove Creek Elementary School. This program is for low-income children in the community that can benefit from a safe and caring environment for the summer. The camp runs weekdays from June 7 to Aug. 13.
Boone Police has placed in the lobby of the department —1500 Blowing Rock Road —through April 4.
For more information on WAMY’s summer camp or their overall mission, go to www.wamycommunityaction.org/. Students are accepted into the summer camp on a first-come, first-serve basis. Enrollment packets can be picked up at the WAMY Community Action Inc. office, at 225 Birch St., Suite 2, Boone.
