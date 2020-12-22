The Boone Police Department delivered holiday cheer Tuesday, Dec. 22, to local retirement and assisted living facilities.
Officers from the department delivered blankets as well as care packages containing snacks, treats and hygiene items to Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation, Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living and Appalachian Brian Estates.
A community partnership was started on Dec. 7, and ran through Dec. 18, in an effort help with various needs in these facilities. Community Resource Officer Kat Eller led the initiative by asking the public to partner with the department to help fill the needs of Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation Center. However, after a two-week Holiday Drive, the Boone Police Department collected more than 200 blankets and enough items to also provide care packages to Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living and Appalachian Brian Estates.
“I was overwhelmed by the response of the community," Eller said. "My goal was 60 blankets, and I was hoping for enough to provide one facility. As items kept arriving at the police department, this became bigger than I had hoped for or imagined. The worst of times always brings out the best in people. The Boone Community exemplified this through the Holiday Drive. I cannot thank you enough.”
Captain Bobby Creed thanked the community and the officers for their work.
“During these trying times, we are grateful to our community for the outpouring of generosity," Creed said. "I want to say thank you to the community of the High Country, Officer Ferrin Page who helped Officer Eller and special thank you to Officer Eller.”
