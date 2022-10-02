BOONE — The town of Boone is offering a free series of evening and nighttime tours of the historic Boone Cemetery, starting on Oct. 7, and continuing on Fridays in October, including Halloween. The series is part of a continuing celebration of Boone's 150 anniversary.  

Originally known as the Councill Family Cemetery, the burial ground has been regarded as the town's cemetery as early as the 1880s — even though it remained privately owned until 2015. As early as 1899, newspaper appeals called on local citizens to clear away the briars that were overtaking the graves, but maintenance of the cemetery remained a challenge for much of the cemetery's history.

