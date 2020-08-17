JACKSON, Tenn. — Logan Gregory of Boone was one of 472 students named to the Union University Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester.
The Dean’s List includes full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average on a four-point scale.
Founded in 1823 and affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention, Union University is characterized by quality Christ-centered teaching and learning. The university stated that it offers liberal arts training in more than 100 majors and programs of study along with professional programs in business, education and nursing. About 3,200 students were recently enrolled at Union, the university stated.
