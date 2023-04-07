BOONE — Boone Mayor Tim Futrelle celebrated the Week of the Young Child at Watauga County Public Library during story time on Wednesday, April 5.
The special story time was hosted collaboratively by the library and the Children's Council to showcase some of the services and fun activities available to children in the area.
The Week of the Young Child is an annual celebration made popular by the National Association for the Education of Young Children in 1971. According to NAEYC, the purpose of the week is to "focus public attention on the needs of young children and their families to recognize the early childhood programs and services that meet those needs." The organization states that birth through eight-years-old is the foundation for children's success in school and later life.
Children's Council Early Care and Education Director and North Carolina Pre-K Coordinator Hunter Varipapa led the children in several songs, teaching dance moves and American Sign Language to go along with the lyrics.
Varipapa then read Little Blue Truck, written by Alice Schertle and illustrated by Jill McElmurry, before introducing Futrelle, who read another book in the series entitled Little Blue Truck Leads the Way.
The toddlers and children sat on colorful carper squares and stared in awe as Futrelle walked around the room to showcase the illustrations. He stopped his reading occasionally to wave back to a little listener or make a quick joke.
Caregivers and children alike thanked Futrelle for joining story time before Youth Services Librarian Amber Combs offered a kid-friendly craft.
