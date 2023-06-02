Flags displayed

The Boone Lions Club has displayed flags in and around King Street for 50 years.

 Photo submitted

BOONE — American flags have flown in Boone on seven federal holidays and other special occasions for 50 years thanks to the Boone Area Lions Club, and it continues this year.

The flag project was proposed by the Boone Lions in 1973 and gained contributions from 70 local businesses and civic organizations in the first two years who paid to have flags displayed in front of their businesses. More than 100 businesses contribute $40 each to participate in the project.

