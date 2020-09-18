BOONE — As the fall season sets in and the temperature drops, the Boone Fire Department is reminding families that turning up the heat can increase the risk of home heating fires.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, half of all home-heating fires occur during the winter months. On average, NFPA research shows that heating equipment is involved in more than 56,000 reported U.S. home structure fires per. Associated with these fires are more than 470 civilian deaths, approximately 1,490 injuries and roughly $1 billion in direct property damage per year.
“While these numbers are frightening, nearly all of these fires are preventable,” said Jacob Burleson, the department’s fire prevention captain. “We can reduce the number of home heating fires in our community be taking some simple precautions and using heating equipment properly.”
NFPA and Boone Fire recommend home heating safety tips so that residents can help keep the community safe and warm this fall and winter.
- Install smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside each separate sleeping area and on every level of the home. Interconnect all smoke alarms throughout the home so that when one sounds, they all sound. Test smoke alarms at least once a month.
- Be sure the home has both photoelectric and ionization smoke alarms or combination ionization and photoelectric alarms — also known as dual sensor smoke alarms.
- Practice a home fire escape drill.
- Have chimneys inspected each year by a qualified professional and cleaned if necessary.
- Use a sturdy fireplace screen.
- Allow ashes to cool before disposing. Dispose of ashes in a metal container and store it at least 10 feet away from the home.
- Space heaters need space. Keep all things that can burn — such as paper, bedding or furniture — at least 3 feet away from heating equipment.
- Turn portable heaters off when you go to bed or leave the room.
- Plug power cords only into outlets with sufficient capacity and never into an extension cord.
- Inspect for cracked or broken plugs or loose connections. Replace before using.
- Install and maintain a carbon monoxide alarm outside each separate sleeping area, on every level of the home and other locations as required by laws, codes or standards.
- Never use an oven to heat a home.
For fuel assistance, contact the National Energy Assistance Referral Line at (866) 674-6327 or email energyassistance@ncat.org.
