BOONE — With many people working and remote learning from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Boone Fire Department reminds the community to have a home escape plan in the case of a fire.
Performing exit drills in the home can help prepare family members for emergencies, the department stated. It added that when a community member hears a smoke alarm in the home, they may have less than a couple of minutes to safely escape.
Boone Fire urges the community to include the entire family in the planning process including small children and others that may need help getting out. As a family, draw a floor plan of the home with two ways out of each room and include a meeting place on the drawing. The department states that families should make sure that the meeting place is a safe distance away from the home and away from places like rivers, ponds and roads. Include emergency contacts and 9-1-1 on the plan for constant review.
Once families have a plan, practice it at least twice a year in the day and at night. Mix things up and practice in rain or snow so family members know what to do at all times, and be sure to include all family members in the practice runs.
Boone Fire said people should remember to get out of the burning structure first then call 9-1-1 during a real fire. Additionally, the department stated that family members should never go back into a burning building for any reason; the fire department will advise when it is safe to do so.
Boone Fire suggested the following reminders:
- Have a plan
- Practice the plan with two ways out
- Test and replace smoke alarm batteries at least twice a year
- When the smoke alarm sounds, get up and walk out
- Get out quickly as there's not much time
- Go to the planned outside meeting place
- Call 911
- Never go back in a burning building for any reason
For more information visit www.nfpa.org/education. To incorporate the whole family in fire safety, visit www.sparky.org.
