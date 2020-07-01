BOONE — After several months of COVID-19 pandemic-related postponements, the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the fourth annual 4 Under 40 Awards Ceremony in a virtual format on July 23.
This annual showcase of emerging leaders is presented by Appalachian Commercial Real Estate, with additional sponsorship support coming from BB&T, Boone Drug Inc. and Mast General Store. The event will be live streamed from Harvest House in Boone from noon to 1 p.m. on July 23. Current guidance in North Carolina’s Phase 2 does not allow for mass indoor gatherings, therefore no tickets will be sold to the public for the event.
The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce encouraged community and family members to join the live stream or tune in via local media partners that will re-broadcast the event at a time to be announced. Social distancing guidelines will be strictly followed by those involved in the ceremony.
Winners will be announced in the following categories: Business Owner, Rising Star, Nonprofit Business Professional and Education.
Finalists in the Business Owner category include Bill Aceto, Blue Ridge Realty and Investments LLC; Madelyn George, The Lavender House; Ben Harmon, Clean Eatz; and Seth Sullivan, The Cardinal.
Finalists in the Rising Star category include: Brady Combs of Combs, Tennant and Carpenter PC; Mark Mashburn, Century 21 Mountain Vistas; Andrea Morton, The Horton Hotel and Rooftop Lounge; and Danielle Neibaur, The Inn At Crestwood.
Finalists in the Nonprofit Business Professional category include: Nicholas Eichen, Watauga Humane Society; Ashley Galleher, Valle Crucis Community Park; Molly Jones, Hope Pregnancy Resource Center; and Lane Moody, Downtown Boone Development Association.
Finalists in the Education category include: Laura Barry, Watauga High School; Lauren Foster, Lees-McRae College; Rob Gelber, AppTV; and Olivia Tarnowski, Watauga High School.
In addition, the 2020 Respect Your Elder Award will be presented to a mentor who makes a deep impact by serving as a motivator and influencer to emerging leaders.
Boone Area Chamber of Commerce President/CEO David Jackson said that the chamber is excited to celebrate young local leaders, even if the 4 Under 40 Awards Ceremony will be done in a non-traditional way.
“Strong leadership in Boone and the High Country remains a large component driving the success of our community,” Jackson said. “Based on the economic and social challenges we have faced in recent months, we need additional voices to emerge in leadership roles now more than ever. By recognizing these young influencers, we hope to develop a platform of support, along with opportunities for future business partnerships, to ensure that Boone remains the thriving and flourishing area that we love.”
For more event details, visit www.boonechamber.com/events/4th-annual-4-under-40-awards, or email info@boonechamber.com.
