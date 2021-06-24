BOONE — Local business owners at the Gateway Center — located at 1586 Old U.S. 421 in Boone — hosted a Community Appreciation Day on Saturday, June 19.
Community members gathered in the parking lot of the shopping center for live music, hamburgers and hotdogs, bounce houses and time spent together. Businesses in the shopping center hosted the event as a way to show gratitude to community members who supported the businesses at the Gateway Center during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as a celebration of local first responders and law enforcement personnel.
Debbie Isaacs, co-owner of Serendipity Hair Studio, said Pastor Larry Cole of the Appalachian House of Prayer proposed the idea originally. Isaacs said the community banded together through the struggle of the COVID-19 pandemic and then again through the April deaths of two local deputies during a standoff. Since the community had come together through tragedy and death, “we wanted to come together through life,” Isaacs said.
Isaacs said the event went well, and she thought those who attended had fun. Members of the House of Prayer served the food at the event, and business owners in the shopping center offered items from their businesses as prizes.
