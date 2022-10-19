Downtown Boone

King Street in downtown will be closed during the event to accommodate trick-or-treating, a costume contest, and other activities.

 Photo by Megan Sheppard

BOONE — Boone BOO!, the annual Halloween celebration hosted by the Town of Boone and the Downtown Boone Development Association, will take place on Monday, Oct. 31.

From 5 to 7:30 p.m., the public is invited to downtown Boone for an evening of trick-or-treating and family-friendly festivities.

Asher Hausley

Asher Hausley rides a police car down King Street during Boone Boo! on Oct. 31.

