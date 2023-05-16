NC-Lions-Mobile-Screening-Unit.jpeg

The North Carolina Lions mobile screening unit.

 Photo courtesy Boone Area Lions Club

BOONE — High Country residents are invited to have their eyes and ears examined for free when the Boone Area Lions Club hosts the NC Lions Mobile Screening Unit.

Visual and hearing screenings will take place on Saturday, June 3, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in front of Walmart in Boone. Lions Club brooms will also be available for sale.

