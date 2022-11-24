When I was growing up, the holiday shopping list was finalized with the smell of turkey still in the air. It was a post-Thanksgiving making of lists and checking them twice, followed by the early alarm that got my Mom out the door before the sun lit the early Friday morning sky.
Traditions are a little different now. The Thanksgiving newspaper ads that were once the lone treasure map have been complemented by a barrage of emails and flyers from retailers far and wide. If you thought about a product over the last few weeks, especially if that turned into a Google search, chances are every ad on your computer screen is begging you to make the purchase of that special gift while supplies last.
Part of the joy of the holiday season comes from making special connections with family, friends, and loved ones. Whether it’s sharing a sweet holiday treat or watching that well thought out gift light the face of its recipient as the wrapping paper is unfurled, these moments that help us reflect on the experiences we will no longer take for granted after everything we’ve experienced over the last three years.
Another way to feel that joyful connection this holiday season is to give the gift of local to those special people on your list.
Today we remain a unique and eclectic community of small businesses because we prioritized local during the height of the pandemic, from the food we ate, to the clothes we picked up curbside, to the gift cards we stashed for later.
That swell of genuine, community driven support is why many of these High Country businesses are still here to serve us today.
The numbers that support why buying local is important during the holidays are easy to find. Small businesses generate nearly $70 dollars of local economic return on every $100 dollars spent. 75% of consumers say it brings them joy to shop in a local business during the holidays. Small Business Saturday generates over $13 billion nationwide in revenue from shoppers.
In the High Country, numbers like these only help support what we already know to be true. Our small business community makes our community. These are the places where our neighbors work, where our kids got their first part-time job, and where the familiar face that greets you each day also reminds you that we are stronger when we support one another.
If you are looking for the perfect complement to your holiday gift-giving experience, remember that locally roasted coffee makes a great stocking stuffer, alpaca-wool socks are really warm, and carefully hand-crafted items from local artists and makers are never far away.
Happy Holidays from the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce and thank you in advance for supporting our wonderful, unique local businesses this season.
David Jackson is the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce President/CEO.
