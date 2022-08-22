BOONE — The town of Boone has announced the annual Fun in the Park event is set for Aug. 27 at the Boone Jaycee Park, located at Horn in the West Drive, hosted by the town of Boone's Public Works Department.
The event is part of the town's commitment to water conservation, recycling, and a litter-free community, the town stated in a press release.
The free event will begin at 8 a.m. and will end at noon. Fun in the Park will feature giant bounce houses and slides, face painting, balloons, paint sheets, games, temporary tattoos, stickers and much more. Children will receive a free T-shirt or water bottle and reusable grocery totes will be available, while supplies last.
To learn more about this event or about the town’s water conservation, contact Public Utilities at (828) 268-6250 and for more information about Recycling and Adopt-A-Street/Stream/Flowerbed Programs, contact Public Works at (828) 268-6230.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.