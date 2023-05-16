BOONE — The Town of Boone will kick off the 30th season of its Summer Concerts at the Jones House on June 2.

This popular annual concert series features a diverse lineup of local and regional acts representing various musical genres such as bluegrass, jazz, folk, old time, songwriters, Celtic, and more. The concerts are free and open to the public, offering an enjoyable experience for music enthusiasts of all ages.

Gap Civil

Gap Civil performs at a past Jones House concert.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.