BOONE — With the promise that 100 percent of her book sale proceeds for “Legacy of Faith: Words for the Journey” would be donated to Christian non-profit, Safe Harbor, author Barbara Weathers found herself pretty busy on July 9 for her book signing event at Cornerstone Books in Boone.
“One-hundred percent of my proceeds from the sale of the book will go to Safe Harbor,” said Weathers. “They are doing such important work in helping people who are facing challenging times, and bringing them to know the Lord.”
The book is titled, “A Legacy of Faith: Words for the Journey,” published by Hickory based Redhawk Publications.
Safe Harbor’s mission statement reads, “A Christ-centered community for rebuilding, renewing and recovery.” Its vision statement: “To inspire everyone we encounter to a thriving and purposeful life in Christ.”
Safe Harbor in Hickory dates back to its formation as Safe Harbor Rescue Mission in 2004 as a 501©3 organization. Over the years it has grown and expanded, including its 10,000 square foot Chloe Waldrop Taylor Renewal Center in 2019.
The organization’s capstone program “... is for women who are seeking to go deeper than sobriety, women who want real freedom and life change. We are always willing to accept applications to the Whole Woman Program.” The program includes one year residential program at no cost to the participant, faith-based Biblical counseling and spiritual direction, life restoration skills training, evidenced based recovery tools, accountability, and a Christ-centered community to reach the Whole Woman.
“There is a significant need here in the High Country,” said Weathers, “for the kinds of programs that Safe Harbor offers. That’s why I am supporting it.
“I have written and collected these acrostic poems over several decades,” she added. “Jesus is the actual author, not me. I am deeply grateful to the women who helped me organize these, including Arlyn Cherney and Sandy Dunbar, and to Ann Lauterbach, who consistently encouraged me in the effort and offered meaningful feedback. I also have to thank Norma Suddreth, who created these beautiful illustrations.”
An acrostic is a poem, word puzzle, or other composition in which certain letters in each line form a word or words. Weathers has create acrostics based on specific Bible passages.
Her book of words is organized alphabetically.
One of her acrostics for “Peace” reads:
Prince of Peace, our personal Jesus
Everlasting Father, wonderful counselor
Ambassadors for Christ are wel
Citizens of heaven are His faithful followers
Enduring the cross, He proved His perfect love, which is eternally His finished work He was sent to do
Weathers based this particular acrostic, written on December 22, 2017, on passages from Romans 5:1 and Colossians 3:15.
Barbara Weathers was born and grew up in Winston-Salem, N.C., having graduated from Reynolds High School in 1954 and four years later from Queens University in Charlotte, with a B.A. degree in English. She was married two weeks after graduation to lawyer Carroll Weathers, Jr., and they were married for 49 years. In 1964, they moved from Wilson and Manteo to Hickory with their first child, Wayland.
The book jacket continues, “God chose to bless them with a second son, Charles, in March of 1965. After Wayland’s death in 1970, the Lord added two more blessings: a third son, Harrison, and a precious daughter, Grace.”
Barbara taught at St. Stephens Elementary and Startown Schools in Catawba County and was once chosen as Teacher of the Year. She was also award the Siecor Outstanding Math-Science Teacher Award in May, 1977.
She has taught Sunday School and, until recently, sang in church choirs since third grade, tutored students in reading and math, and was a former member of the Hickory Choral Society and the Hickory Service League.
“She now loves living in Blowing Rock for half of the year, holding Grandbunny Camp, entertaining, writing, and studying the WORD,” concludes the book jacket. “She also enjoys attending Bible Studies with Gena Welch Small as leader, reading, and cooking meals for friends with medical or celebratory reasons. She has an active prayer ministry and sincerely hopes that Legacy of Faith will draw many to have a closer relationship with the Lord and will help all look forward to His glorious return.”
Legacy of Faith is available at Cornerstone Books, as well as through Amazon.
