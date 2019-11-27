BLOWING ROCK — After not having a wood kiln opening for more than a year, Bolick and Traditions Pottery is gearing up for its post-Thanksgiving event with more than 100 pieces that will be up for sale on Saturday, Nov. 30.
Located at 4443 Bolick Road in Lenoir, in the Blackberry Community south of Blowing Rock, the unveiling of the pottery always brings a crowd. At the sound of a bell, the pottery goes on sale and enthusiasts will race to grab their favorite piece before someone else does. In a matter of seconds, dozens of the pieces are claimed.
“(There will be) lots of Santa face jugs by Michael Calhoun; swirl vases and teapots by Lula Owens Bolick and Glenn Bolick; owl mugs by Lula and Ina Owens Bolick; Janet Bolick Calhoun will have teapots, Rebekah pitchers and candlesticks,” the event’s Facebook page states. “Guest potters this year will be Scott and Kaylee Eggers of Ten Hands Pottery and Millie Goodnight of Goodnight Pottery.”
Customers can complete their purchase at either Bolick or Traditions Pottery stores on site. Both stores are open until 4 p.m.
The wood kiln opening will also feature Woody the life-sized wooden horse and an onsite lunch with live music.
Bolick Pottery was opened by Lula and Glenn Bolick in 1973. Traditions Pottery was started by their daughter and son-in law Janet and Mike Calhoun. The family operates a store in downtown Blowing Rock, located at 1155 Main St., Blowing Rock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.