VALLE CRUCIS — The King Bees performed the blues during the Music in the Valle concert series on Friday, June 29, at the Valle Crucis Community Park. Rob Baskerville and Penny Zamagni along with guest drummer David Cox are pictured.
The Music in the Valle concert series takes place every Friday evening at Valle Crucis Community Park, and donations are accepted. For a schedule and more info, visit https://vallecrucispark.org/music-in-the-valle.
