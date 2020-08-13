BOONE — The John & Ruth Blue Scholarship Endowment, a fund of the Watauga County Community Foundation, in June announced Rebecca Anderson as the recipient of the Blue Scholarship for 2020.
Anderson is one of the top academic students at Watauga High School and a talented cross-country and track athlete.
Rebecca is the daughter of William and Christine Anderson. She will be attending Bates College in Lewiston, Maine. She is the president of the National Honor Society, was a Junior Marshal, Scholar Athlete and AP Scholar with Distinction. She earned Varsity letters in cross country and track. She was an active leader for both the Sustainability Club and Student Council.
This is the 14th year that the Blue Scholarship has been awarded. The recipients receive a scholarship ($5,000 to $7,000) to the university of their choice, renewable for four years. The recipients of the Blue Scholarship are selected based on academic excellence, physical vigor and activity and leadership in the school and community.
The Blue Scholarship was established in 2001 by John and Ruth Blue with provisions for additional funds after their passing. The Blues retired to Watauga County more than 35 years ago and wanted to do something for the community that had meant so much to them. John was a member of the Blue family that organized the Aberdeen and Rockfish Railroad more than 100 years ago, operated as one of the most successful short line railroads in the country. The railroad serves the Aberdeen, Raeford and Fayetteville area and during World War II the system carried more than one million troops in and out of the Fort Bragg area.
John Blue passed away in 2003 and his wife Ruth died in 2005. Following their deaths, a significant estate gift was added to the original fund to support scholarships for graduates of a high school in Watauga County or Watauga County residents graduating from the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics, the North Carolina School of the Arts or any other school for academically gifted students. The Blue Scholarship is one of the largest single local scholarships that is available to Watauga County residents and the contribution by the Blue family will ensure the perpetuity of the scholarship as it grows in future years. Including the recipients for this year, 18 Blue Scholars have been selected and awarded more than $300,000 in scholarship assistance.
The Blue Scholarship Endowment is one of 35 funds of the Watauga County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation. For more information, visit nccommunityfoundation.org.
