blueridgegirlsBus.jpg

The Blue Ridge Girls will perform at the Jones House February. 

 Photo courtesy town of Boone

BOONE — The Jones House will kick off its 2023 Spring Indoor Concerts in February with a performance from the Blue Ridge Girls. This concert will take place inside the gallery of the historic Jones House on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 4 p.m.

The good old days meet the present day with the Blue Ridge Girls. Made up of Martha Spencer, Jamie Collins, and Brett Morris, this trio is firmly rooted in Appalachian folk music, but a trademark twenty-first century modern mountain majesté. Showcasing skillful musicianship and honey sweet vocal harmonies, they perform a mix of traditional standards and Blue-Ridge-breathed originals.

