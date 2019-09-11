BOONE — As part of its 70th anniversary celebration, the Blue Ridge Garden Club has placed American flags at all five of the community gardens it maintains to commemorate the 18th anniversary of 9/11.
The gardens include Coffey Memorial (located at the Jones House), Vivian Reynolds (next to the covered bridge on the Greenway), Carrie Winkler (across the street from the Horn In the West parking lot), Greer Memorial (found in the Daniel Boone Native Gardens parking lot) and Queen Street (near the Watauga County Courthouse).
“We invite you to stop by and take pictures of our lovely gardens with their flags, or simply pause in your busy day to spend a moment in quiet contemplation,” the Blue Ridge Garden Club stated.
