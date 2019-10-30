LENOIR — Ten homes in the Blue Ridge Energy service area of Cadwell, Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties will receive $3,200 grant benefits to cover a 15-year subscription to four community solar panels each.
“Each will receive a bill credit for the energy generated by the solar panels with target benefits of approximately $365 per year,” Blue Ridge Energy spokesperson Renee Whitener said in a statement.
The grant will also include NCWAP funding for weatherization services to these single-family households provided by local weatherization programs, BRE stated.
“Services can include energy-related health and safety, duct sealing, insulation, air sealing, lighting upgrades (LEDs), refrigerator/heating/cooling system evaluation and replacement if needed,” Whitener said.
The Lenoir-based electricity cooperative currently has five solar gardens across four counties, all of which have sold out of subscriptions shortly after completion.
Local weatherization assistance programs include Blue Ridge Community Action, WAMY Community Action and Blue Ridge Opportunity Commission.
“We are honored to be among only three state utility entities selected for this grant,” said Alan Merck, chief operating officer of Blue Ridge Energy. “As an electric cooperative utility, we have a deep commitment to helping our local communities. This grant helps us go beyond the various helping programs we currently have in place and maximizes access to the five community solar gardens we’ve built across our service area for clean, renewable energy,” he said.
Secretary Michael S. Regan of the Department of Environmental Quality stated: “This is an innovative approach that allows low-income households to support and participate in a clean energy resource that would otherwise be inaccessible. Programs like this are key to creating a just and equitable transition to a clean energy economy.”
The grant comes from the N.C. Weatherization Assistance Program, which awarded a total of $128,000 to three organizations for community solar resources for a total of 40 qualified low-income residents.
According to the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, the NCWAP helps low-income North Carolinians save energy, reduce their utility bills and stay safe in their homes. Its mission is to keep North Carolina citizens warm in the winter, cool in the summer and safe all year long while educating the public about energy efficiency and household safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.