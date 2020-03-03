BOONE — Exciting, hands-on learning projects are coming to local classrooms thanks to $9,233 in Bright Ideas grants awarded recently by Blue Ridge Energy to local educators during a special dinner in late 2019 honoring 11 winning teachers.
Blue Ridge Energy is celebrating 25 years of the Bright Ideas Grant program by providing $50,000 in grants to local teachers making an impact in their classroom through innovative learning projects. Bright Ideas is an academic grants program sponsored by Blue Ridge Energy in conjunction with North Carolina Electric Membership Corporation and its 26 other member electric cooperatives. Bright Ideas grants help further traditional academic learning by funding innovative scholastic projects that go beyond available school funding.
Watauga County grant winners are:
- Ashley Tate of Mabel Elementary for “Keeping the A in STEAM” This $1,960 grant will provide tablets for use by all K-8 students in visual arts classes.
- Adrienne Stumb of Watauga High for “All the News Fit to Print at Watauga High School” The $650 grant will help journalism students print the Powderhorn as a physical paper, providing an archive-possible record of the school’s culture and news.
- Chris Watson of Green Valley Elementary for “The Show Must Go On!” This $1,936 grant will supply theatrical equipment that modernizes resources for the school’s music program.
- Danielle Gainey of Mabel Elementary for “Differentiated Book Clubs” The $269 grant will supply books at multiple grade levels for school book clubs.
- Genal West of Watauga High for “Appalachian Arts Revival” This $446 grant will supply students with materials for creating Appalachian folk art.
- Jennifer Brown of Green Valley Elementary for “Calling All Engineers” This $580 grant will provide students with engineering based educational opportunities.
- Kelly Pettit of Parkway Elementary for “Hello Weather” The $761 grant will provide students with instrumentation to study weather patterns around the world.
- Leah Landrum of Green Valley Elementary for “Achy Breaky Heart” The $1,947 grant will fund materials for a new anatomy class.
- Lindsey Postlethwait of Valle Crucis Elementary for “STEAM and Stop Motion Animation” The $684 grant will supply STEAM building materials and stop motion animation kits.
Blue Ridge Energy received 122 applications for the 2019-2020 school year from schools in its service area of Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, Alleghany, Wilkes and Avery counties. Funds totaling $50,000 were awarded to 41 classrooms to benefit hundreds of local students. To date, Blue Ridge Energy has awarded more than $519,000 in Bright Ideas classroom grants that has impacted over 100,000 local students and teachers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.