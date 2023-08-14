WEST JEFFERSON — Blue Ridge Conservancy celebrated the successful beginning to an already more than seven-year-long project at Paddy Mountain Park on Aug. 4.

The park will feature three miles of stacked loop trail as well as parking, restrooms, and picnic facilities. The park will serve as a trailhead for the Northern Peaks State Trail, which will connect the Jeffersons to Boone. Blue Ridge Conservancy, who facilitated the purchase of the property, is coordinating the construction of the NPST in partnership with state and local government agencies.

paddy-raypickett.PNG

Rep. Ray Pickett speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony.
  

