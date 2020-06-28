Boone, NC (28607)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Heavy downpours are possible. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 73F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.