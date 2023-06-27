BLOWING ROCK – When the enviable summer weather arrives here in the mountains, it can be hard to stay inside. Tapping into that desire, Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church will host several outdoor Sunday services this summer, which will take place on the church’s front lawn at 8:45 a.m. on July 2, Aug. 6 and Sept. 3.

The church — located at 1218 Main St. in Blowing Rock — hopes that opening its doors and heading outside will draw in visitors and members of the community.

  

