BLOCKING ROCK — The town of Blowing Rock has made the decision to cancel the Christmas in the Park, Lighting of the Town Festival and Christmas Parade for this year.
The decision was based on keeping Blowing Rock residents, staff and visitors safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Through constant communication and collaboration with numerous local, regional and state agencies, the Blowing Rock Town Council ultimately decided to cancel the events out of an abundance of caution.
“This was a really hard decision to make, and we realize that thousands of locals and visitors look forward to these annual events. Our businesses here rely on the influx of customers during that weekend,” said Blowing Rock Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Brown. “We’ll still light the town and decorate as usual; there just will not be a festival or events happening around that weekend. We hope that people will still come to see our decorations and lights throughout the season and do some shopping in the great stores we have here,” said Brown. “The decorations, lights and window displays in Blowing Rock are worth a visit to see.”
The Blowing Rock Christmas in the Park, Lighting of the Town and Christmas Parade have always been presented on the weekend following Thanksgiving. The events are produced by Blowing Rock Parks and Recreation and are funded in part by the Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority. As of now, 2021 events are planned as usual but are subject to change.
For more information or additional questions, contact Jennifer Brown, Blowing Rock Parks and Recreation, at (828) 295-5222 or jbrown@tobr.us.
