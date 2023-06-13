Women's Club Scholarship recipients

Nine of the scholarship recipients attended the June meeting of the Blowing Rock Women’s Club. Left to right: Oliver Rupp, Emmit Coffey, Allison Brown, Grace Sears, Breanna Meoderos, Kathleen Gibson, Sofia Crump, Juliet Eagles, Griffin Dillman and Lennon Cupton.

 Phot courtesy Blowing Rock Women's Club

BLOWING ROCK — Due to the hard work of Blowing Rock Women’s Club members, this year’s scholarship committee distributed $97,000 in scholarships, which went to 28 deserving students. Each young person had an interesting and unique story.

The Club stated that if the students’ hopes and dreams come true, they will, for example, become a physician’s assistant, a clinical psychologist, an architect, a chiropractor, a physicist, an engineer, a fashion designer, an accountant, and a veterinarian.

