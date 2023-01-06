bear ice sculpture

Detailed ice sculptures, like this bear rendition in front of Blowing Rock Town Hall, adorn businesses all over town during WinterFest weekend.

 File photo

BLOWING ROCK — This year brings the 25th Blowing Rock WinterFest event, with a calendar full of seasonal activities.

From Thursday, Jan. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 29, everyone is again encouraged: don’t hibernate — celebrate.

Snow People

The ‘Snow People’ have been fixtures of Blowing Rock Winterfest for several years.
Wesley Bolin

Wesley Bolin dives into Duck Pond for the Special Olympics Polar Plunge.

