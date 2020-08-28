WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Blowing Rock School teacher, Allyson McFalls, is the recipient of a $3,000 grant from the Society for Science & the Public.
Society for Science & the Public is pleased to provide funding, training, materials and research equipment to make quality STEM learning and instruction easier and possible in the face of COVID-19 shutdowns. The society announced 66 leading STEM educators from middle and high schools, as well as universities, museums and nonprofits across the country, who demonstrate a profound commitment to students of different races and ethnicities in STEM and students from low-income households.
Each named educator will guide a cohort of three or more students to enter their research projects into science research competitions.
Advocates will choose to use these monies towards research lab kits, safety equipment for classrooms, tech kits for educators or internet access.
“I am excited about being selected as an Advocate because it seems like a natural way to build on my love of mentoring students through the science competition process,” McFalls said. “I believe this experience will enhance my ability to coach students to success, especially those who might not naturally express an interest in science. My goal is to have every student in my class experience the love and wonder of science, and I believe there is no better way than through the opportunity to explore a question they have developed.”
