BLOWING ROCK — For the first time in three years, Blowing Rock School held the 2022 BRS Fall Festival after it had been cancelled previously due to COVID-19.
The festival was orchestrated, planned and executed by the Blowing Rock School Parent Teacher Organization. BRS PTO President Kristen Morgan and PTO secretary Megan Bullock talked about the successful event and gave some statistics about it.
“We sold over 500 tickets pre-sale before the event and have sold at least 100 today, and the event isn’t even over yet, so we have passed 600 paid participants for the event,” Morgan said. “We have over 35 different individuals volunteering, helping with the event, including teachers and staff from the school.”
During COVID-19, the PTO was put on pause.
“So this is a brand new PTO team. We’re excited about this year, we’re getting everything up and running. And we’re kicking it off with this fall festival,” Bullock said. “The teachers here are amazing. They have set up a lot of their own games. They set up everything, their events, their candy, their prizes, everything. Everyone has done such a great job.”
Teachers were involved in every aspect of the festival even if they were not able to attend the event, Morgan said.
“Teachers were involved in the prep, they were involved in gathering supplies. We’re currently dunking some of them in the dunk tank, which is amazing. That’s been very popular today,” said Morgan.
The tank was heated, which Bullock said was her “genius of a husbands” idea.
The profits collected from the festival go toward needed projects in and around Blowing Rock School.
“Our motto is ‘Invest in BRS’ and currently we are raising money for new bookshelves to be built for our classroom libraries,” Morgan said. “We are also raising money for field trips and for general maintenance around the school. All of the proceeds from our PTO events will go towards those things.”
The festival had 27 different vendors and businesses operating at the event, and more than 600 event attendees.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.