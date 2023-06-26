Martin Gallery 1

Artists Temple Reece and Cristy Dunn give demonstrations at the art show.

 Photo by Lexie Carroll

BLOWING ROCK – Women’s art was celebrated at the Martin House Gallery’s Blowing Rock Women’s Art Show on June 22 and 23.

The art showcase at the Blowing Rock American Legion Hall featured work from numerous local, national and international female artists. Artists included in the showcase were Lindsay Carroll, Murray Parker, Lori McNee, Christi Dunn, Hillary Scott, Anita Lewis, Sylvie, Vera Oxley, Lisa Hourani and more.

Some of the art displayed during the event. 
Art from local painters is displayed in the American Legion building.
Work by Tanvi Pathare in the showcase. Her work has been shown in America, Asia and Europe.
Rebecca King Hawkinson's art in the showcase portrays mountainous landscapes.
  

