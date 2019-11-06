BLOWING ROCK — The Rotary Club of Blowing Rock distributed $26,000 that it raised during its August annual auction to a dozen local charities and nonprofits on Oct. 21.
“The Rotary Club of Blowing Rock put a lot of work into raising this money, and it’s great to see the fruits of our labor being put right back out into the community through organizations that we know are making the High Country a better place for all,” said Rotary President Kenneth Wehrmann.
The seventh annual Blowing Rock Rotary Charity Auction took place on Aug. 17 at the American Legion Hall, where scores of items were awarded to the highest bidder.
“Our charity auction was started to specifically benefit local and area charity organizations whose program of work is designed to support families and children,” said rotary member Cullie Tarleton. “Every dollar raised is given away. This was our seventh auction and to date we’ve given away over $200,000.”
The organizations receiving funds this year included Blowing Rock C.A.R.E.S., Hospitality House of the High Country, the Hunger and Health Coalition, Habitat for Humanity, Casting Bread Ministries, OASIS, the Community Care Clinic of the High Country, Mountain Alliance, W.A.M.Y Community Action, the Western Youth Network, Crossnore School and Blowing Rock Parks and Recreation.
