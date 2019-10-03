HUDSON — Megan Redford of Blowing Rock, a 2019 graduate of Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s physical therapist assistant program, had her doubts when she received her score from the physical therapist assistant licensure exam. It was a perfect score of 800. She was so shocked that she had to get a second opinion.
“The first thing I did when I received my scores in the mail was call and ask them to double check,” Redford said.
Redford’s physical therapist assistant instructors weren’t at all surprised as she was one of the top students in the class.
“Megan was an outstanding student, who shared her love of learning with everyone,” said Physical Therapist Assistant Program Director Heather Bowman. “I am sure she will carry her work ethic and dedication into her career, and will do amazing things as a PTA.”
According to industry statistics, the median score nationwide is 657, with a 600 being the minimum score to pass. Redford’s not the first PTA graduate to earn a perfect score on the licensure exam, but she’s one of the few to do so.
Redford, who grew up in Boone and graduated from Watauga High School, earned her bachelor’s degree in history from Appalachian State University. Redford said she was interested in pursuing a career in physical therapy and learned that CCC&TI has a two-year physical therapist assistant degree program.
She enrolled at CCC&TI’s Watauga campus to complete her prerequisites and applied to the program, which is offered through the Caldwell campus in Hudson.
“It was tough, but it was so much fun to go through it with everyone,” Redford said, adding that her class was a tight-knit group.
Redford said she plans to pursue a job at a sports rehabilitation facility or a women’s health clinic.
