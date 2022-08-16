Blowing Rock Historical Society president Tom O’Brien, left, and former Lees-McRae College president and local historian Barry Buxton pause for a photo op on Aug. 7 at the American Legion Building before the annual meeting of the BRHS annual meeting.
There were plenty of conversations going on Aug. 7 at the American Legion Building, as well as a fare bit of eating and drinking, too, after the annual business meeting of the Blowing Rock Historical Society.
BLOWING ROCK — With good cause to celebrate, almost 80 members of the Blowing Rock Historical Society gathered at the American Legion Building for the organization’s annual meeting. Club president Tom O’Brien, his board of directors, and various committees made sure it was as much a party as a business confab.
A highlight of the formal presentation was a video with excerpts of a new video tracing back to Blowing Rock’s beginnings, its role in the development of tourism as an industry in Western North Carolina thanks to the work of Grover Robbins, Sr. and, subsequently, his sons, and the attributes of the town today that make Blowing Rock special.
“I want to offer a big, enthusiastic ‘thank you,’” said O’Brien, who emceed the meeting, “to the Blowing Rock Civic Association who partnered with us in producing this video. BRCA paid 100 percent of the video’s production costs and Barry Buxton, a BRCA board member and local historian, wrote almost the entire script.”
The 13-minute video presented to the Historical Society membership represented excerpts of the much longer, 8-segment video that will be unveiled later this month at a BRCA event hosted by the Blowing Rock Country Club. O’Brien said that although it is at the country club, the public is invited.
Much of the Aug. 7 meeting agenda was devoted to what the organization has been doing the past year and then what the club planned to do in the coming months. O’Brien also used the occasion to recognize the contributions of board members and committee members in key roles. He emphasized that there were only two primary sources of revenue to the club, the members’ dues and a share in the Artists in Residence series art sales at Edgewood Cottage.
As for the art sales, he noted that the 2021 series saw $61,000 in paintings sold, of which the artists donate a portion back to the Historical Society.
“Our three major goals,” O’Brien said, “are to bring Blowing Rock history to life, sponsor and host fun community events, and to maintain the 1888 Museum and Edgewood Cottage.”
As far as “bringing Blowing Rock history to life” goes, the organization leadership and a team of volunteers has worked diligently to achieve that goal in the past 12 months. Those efforts include:
The digitization of more than 11,000 photographs, that included 550 ol post cards loaned by David Harwood from his collection
The digitization of a complete set of the Blowing Rock Journal
(1959 to 1964), donated to the historical society by David Rogers, editor of
The Blowing Rocket
Gaining town approval for and starting construction of the Blowing Rock History Walk down Laurel Lane and around Broyhill Lake
Production of the History Video
Uploading important BRHS documents to cloud storage to assure club administrative continuity
Providing a mechanism for management of the historical collection, including photos
Introducing a contact management software system for membership management
Introducing a simplified software system for members to manage renewals and make payments
O’Brien said that the next year will see completion of the History Walk, ongoing repairs to the 1888 Museum and Edgewood Cottage, and modifications to the organization’s website (more photos and implementation of a members-only section). He added that there are plans to update the Blowing Rock history exhibit at the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum.
During the course of his presentation, O’Brien noted that the club had garnered significant media attention not only from The Blowing Rocket, but also Our State, Carolina Mountain Life, South Park and O Henry magazines, as well as the Mountain Times and Watauga Democrat, sister publications of The Blowing Rocket.
After approximately 45 minutes, the group adjourned to a spread of appetizers and adult beverages, with the wind sponsored by Sharon Crisman and her Sunset & Vine wine store.
