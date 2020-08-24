BLOWING ROCK — A decades-long conversation about an ambulance being stationed in Blowing Rock was reignited in June when Blowing Rock Civic Association President Tim Gupton wrote an email to County Manager Deron Geouque and other county officials voicing his concerns about ambulance response times in the most southern parts of the county.
“As you are aware, Blowing Rock has been concerned for a long time about the gap in ambulance coverage. The Blowing Rock Civic Association board decided to focus on the lack of EMS coverage as one of our top priorities,” Gupton said. “Blake Pace (an agent at Affordable High Country Housing, which works with prospective homeowners to provide additional loan options), and I agreed to research the facts and develop an advocacy plan for convincing the county to station a 24/7 days a week team and ambulance in Blowing Rock.
“The demographics of Blowing Rock residents and taxpayers are such that quick arrival and transport to the hospital in Boone is critical for heart attack and stroke victims. So, there is real concern being expressed by the community,” Gupton said.
Ambulance services are provided in Watauga County by a privately owned business, Watauga Medics.
The county conducted two studies in 2017: The first, which examined possible sites to construct an additional ambulance station, did not recommend that an ambulance crew be placed in Blowing Rock, and the second was to discover how a placement in Blowing Rock would impact the overall system.
Watauga Medics owner Craig Sullivan said on July 14 that “87 percent” of the company’s calls would not benefit from an ambulance being stationed in Blowing Rock, and “(the town) could actually see a reduction in response times due to the geographical location of Blowing Rock.”
“I would love to have an ambulance in Blowing Rock full time along with every other fire district in this county. That being said, there are costs associated with that. An ambulance in Blowing Rock is a complicated issue because the ambulance service is, by statute, a county function,” Sullivan said. “So the issue has to be looked at from the perspective of what is best for the entire county of Watauga.”
Blowing Rock Emergency Management Services Director and Blowing Rock Fire Chief Kent Graham said on July 17 that “mathematical discrepancies” occur in the way that Watauga County and Watauga Medics set response time goals and the national standard of calculating response times.
As of July 14, Sullivan said that the previous quarter’s average response time to emergency calls in Blowing Rock was 11 minutes, 46 seconds. The average response time of Watauga Medics during 2019 was 12 minutes, 1 second.
“One of the biggest challenges any EMS director faces is optimizing response times to get the best results for the entire system,” Sullivan said. “On the large majority of calls a couple minutes response time will not have a life or death effect, but on a very small percentage it could.”
The national standard for EMS response times, set by the National Fire Protection Association, is referred to as 90/9, meaning that emergency services can reach 90 percent of all incoming calls within nine minutes of being dispatched. However, EMS companies across the country are advocating for the use of fractal math in regard to EMS planning sites, according to Graham.
When used in local planning practices, fractal math, also known as fractal geometry, allows for the consideration of topographic features when searching for a new site, Graham said, which results in response times that are more accurate.
The 90/9 standard is the response time that the Blowing Rock Civic Association advocated for in its conversation with Watauga County officials.
“I’m still in the business of helping people,” Graham said. “It’s time to find the gaps (of EMS in the county) and be ready to help as many people as we can."
On Aug. 10, Watauga County Commissioner John Welch noted that the commissioners' budget for fiscal year 2020-2021 included the placement of a 12-hour crew in Blowing Rock, which began on Aug. 1.
“The last expansion of crews prior to 2014 was in the early 2000s, well before the current commissioners joined the board,” Welch said. “We will continue to work with Watauga Medics to improve our services and find efficiencies that will get the most bang for the people's tax dollars while offering every citizen quality coverage. I am proud of the fact that this board has expanded resources for public education, public safety, law enforcement, public health and recreation."
Welch also noted that he looks forward to continuing the “relationship and open communication that the county and Blowing Rock Town Council has" and said, “we all benefit when the county and towns collaborate and work together toward common goals.”
Blowing Rock Town Manager Shane Fox said that while the issue predates his employment with the town, it’s one that he’s caught up on the details of within his year of service because it is “constantly ebbing in and out of focus.”
Fox also noted that the lack of a Blowing Rock station and constant ambulance service in Blowing Rock makes potential homebuyers decide to settle in other towns where response times are lower.
During the Blowing Rock Town Council meeting on Aug. 11, which was held remotely and broadcast to community members, Fox read a public comment submitted by William Miller, a Blowing Rock resident whose wife recently had an accident near the Blowing Rock Country Club, which dislocated her knee.
“An ambulance was dispatched from Boone, apparently from King Street. After about 10 minutes, I called 9-1-1 dispatch to find out where the ambulance was. I was told by the dispatcher that he did not know where the ambulance was because they do not have GPS. I asked if they could radio or call the crew and was told that they could not contact them,” Miller said.
“As my wife was in horrible pain, I called the Blowing Rock Fire Department; the number was not in service. I called back to 9-1-1 and got yet a different operator who was able to contact the ambulance crew this time,” he said. “She told me they were about five minutes away. The crew finally arrived after 25-plus minutes after the initial call.”
“This is our first encounter with emergency management services in the county since we established our residence in Blowing Rock more than 10 years ago. As a taxpayer, I’m appalled to discover that services we are paying for are not being provided. We have every reason to expect expedited emergency response in our town,” Miller said.
