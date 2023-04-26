BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock Garden Club is sprouting into the new year on Wednesday, May 3 at 11:30 a.m. with the first meeting of the season.
Those interested are encouraged to join the club for light lunch, the first meeting of the season and to learn from a local garden expert, Tim Barker. Following the meeting, there will be a walking field trip to view the Memorial Garden in downtown Blowing Rock.
“We are budding with excitement for the new gardening year and hope to see those of you who would like to learn about local flora, garden tips, engage in fun field trips, and participate in community activities throughout the summer and fall,” the club stated.
The club meets monthly on the first Wednesday of the month, from May to October, except in July. This year the club is meeting at the Blowing Rock American Legion building behind the Memorial Park — 333 Wallingford St, Blowing Rock.
