Blowing Rock Garden Club

The Blowing Rock Garden Club will kick off the 2023 season on May 3.

 File photo

BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock Garden Club is sprouting into the new year on Wednesday, May 3 at 11:30 a.m. with the first meeting of the season.

Those interested are encouraged to join the club for light lunch, the first meeting of the season and to learn from a local garden expert, Tim Barker. Following the meeting, there will be a walking field trip to view the Memorial Garden in downtown Blowing Rock.

