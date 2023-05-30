garden_pair.jpg

Garden Club members (left to right) Joyce Zellner and Marilyn Green tending to irises in the Memorial Garden.

 Photo submitted

BLOWING ROCK — Another season of volunteering and sharing is underway with the Blowing Rock Garden Club. The club’s activities follow the growing season, so as the weather warms, this group of local residents starts making plans for planting and learning, fellowship and fun.

Many recognize the Blowing Rock Garden Club’s most visible project, the Memorial Garden. The club’s horticulture committee, headed by local Evenlight Eagles, puts in countless hours of volunteering in the Memorial Garden. The garden is overflowing with blooms by early summer, complementing the surrounding landscaping and plantings maintained by the town of Blowing Rock.

Garden Club members (front to back) Deborah Boyd, Cyndy Ferguson, Nadine Wynarczyk, Cathy Connelly, and Evenlight Eagles adding annuals to the Memorial Garden.

