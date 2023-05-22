BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock Farmer's Market kicked off the 2023 season at its new location.

Now in the parking lot of Blowing Rock Antiques at 379 Sunset Drive, the market will occur each Thursday through October from 2 to 6 p.m.

Blowing Rock Farmer's Market

Ia Yang of Summer Fresh Flower Farm is excited to be back at the Blowing Rock Farmer's Market this season. 

