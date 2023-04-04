BLOWING ROCK — On a blustery Saturday, children ran about Memorial Park in Blowing Rock to hunt for plastic eggs stuffed with different treats.
Blowing Rock Parks and Recreation Department hosted the Easter egg hunt on April 1, but the kids involved were not fooled by the hiding spots as they found the multicolored treasures strewn about the park.
The event drew a sizable crowd of children and their parents. As the adults looked on, dozens of children scrounged and searched for hundreds of hidden Easter eggs.
“The fact that the town puts on things on like the Easter egg hunt,” said attendee Matt Ingram, “and what they’ve done in the past around other holidays, we just love it. Our daughter Nora loves it too.”
“We’ve come to Halloween and Fourth of July events as well. We love to come to the park all the time, even when no one’s here,” said Andrea Ingram.
The popularity of the programs and events hosted by the town of Blowing Rock and the Parks and Recreation Department were reinforced in the smiling faces of the children that were playing in the park as they chased after eggs and each other.
